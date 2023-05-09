© Civil Defence Northland



© MetService



Authorities in Auckland, New Zealand, declared a state of emergency in response to the threat of flooding and landslides caused by very heavy rainfall on 09 May 2023.Auckland and parts of New Zealand's North Island saw severe flooding after record rain in late January this year, and again following Cyclone Gabrielle in February.MetService New Zealand reported rain rates of 40-50mm per hour in areas of Aukland. Fire and Emergency reported 277 weather-related calls, including 19 calls in Northland and 258 calls in Auckland. Around 100 of the incidents were considered serious, and included responding to landslides, falling trees and trapped cars.Civil Defence in Aukland opened shelters for evacuees in Massey and Albany.Local media reported multiple car accidents on Auckland's motorway network. Traffic was severely disrupted and stretches of State Highway 1 (SH1) flooded. Civil Defence in Northland said Kaipara District Council has set up shelters for travellers stranded along SH1 between Auckland and Kaipara District.One student was reported missing on a school trip to a caving site in Whangārei. It was not known if the incident was directly related to the severe weather.MetService New Zealand observed rainfall rates of 40-50mm per hour from Orewa to Albany. Other parts of Auckland have been less affected with 6 hourly rainfall totals of 50-90mm recorded (shown in pink in the image below).