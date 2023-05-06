The number of farms in the U.S. has been on the decline since 1982. In 2022, USDA says there were 2 million farms. That's roughly 200,000 fewer farms than in 2007. It's also well below the peak of 6.8 million farms counted in 1935. Economists say those shrinking farm numbers are due to improved productivity in agriculture, increased mechanization and better non-farm employment opportunities.
Comment: 'Productivity' may have improved in terms of quantity, however the quality of the produce for the large agricultural businesses appears to be in an unsustainable, terminal decline.
The average farm size is rising. In 2022, the average farm size was 446 acres. That's 1 acre more than 2021 and 6 acres more than the average from the early 1970s.
Comment: Meanwhile, by comparison, the population size has increased enormously.
Wyoming has the largest average farm size at 2,395 acres. Other states with large average farm sizes include:
- Montana - 2,137 acres
- Nevada - 1,788 acres
- New Mexico - 1,660 acres
- North Dakota - 1,514 acres
- South Dakota - 1,469 acres
- Arizona - 1,388 acres
- Nebraska - 1,011 acres
Comment: The trend seems to be much the same across the Western world, farms are being consolidated into increasingly fewer hands, and largely due to government policy which makes running a farm prohibitively expensive. Which also seems to be in line with the blatant establishment agenda of gaining near-total control over the food supply as possible: