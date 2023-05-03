aardbeving iran
© Shutterstock
On Sunday evening April 16th, an earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale was felt by residents of the Dutch province of Limburg. Residents in the vicinity of the Dutch cities of Venlo and Roermond in particular felt the earthquake. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the German city of Brüggen, which lies very close to the border with the Netherlands. It occurred at a depth of 19 kilometers (12 miles).

Several Dutch residents of Venlo tweeted about the event:

Alex tweeted: "Eh, the whole house was shaking, earthquake?"


Charlotte tweeted: "We were just shocked by an earthquake in Venlo. Shaking bed, wow."


The location of the earthquake as reported by the Independent Scientific Organization EMSC:

A week later, on Sunday morning April 23rd, the Dutch village of Bunde was struck by an earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale. It occurred at a depth of 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) in Bunde, which lies in the Dutch province of Limburg. There have been no reports yet from residents in the area.

Dutch news site NOS reported that while earthquakes occur in Limburg, "they are usually less powerful." Of the twenty natural occurring earthquakes measured by the Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute, only five had a magnitude greater than 2.0.

Both earthquakes are reported to be the result of shifting tectonic plates and not of fracking.