© Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA)



Dozens of people have lost their lives after heavy rain, floods and landslides in the Western and Northern provinces of Rwanda over the last few days.According to the state broadcaster, Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA), as of 03 May 2023, 95 people have died in Western Province and 14 in Northern Province.Heavy rain triggered flash flooding and landslides from 02 to 03 May 2023. François Habitegeko, governor of the Western Province, told Reuters that the hardest-hit districts were Ngororero, Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rutsiro and Karongi.The governor reported several people have been injured and more are feared missing after houses collapsed. "We are trying to rescue as many people as possible," the governor said.Rwanda National Police reported that the Mukamira-Ngororero and Rubavu-Rutsiro roads are impassable due to flooding and landslide debris, and advised drivers to find alternative routes.