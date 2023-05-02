Puppet Masters
Dollar being 'gradually abandoned' - IMF boss
RT
Tue, 02 May 2023 20:13 UTC
Speaking on Monday, Kristalina Georgieva noted that there is no viable alternative among global currencies to replace the greenback in the near future.
"There has been gradual shift away from the dollar, it was 70% of reserves, now it is slightly under 60%," Georgieva stated at the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California.
According to the IMF chief, the euro can be viewed as the biggest competitor to the dollar, while the British pound, the Japanese yen and the Chinese yuan "play a very modest role."
She stressed that the leading factor for trust in the currency of this or that country is the strength of its economy and the depth of its capital markets.
"And if you are thinking of an alternative in a world in which we may migrate to central bank digital currencies massively... and there I don't see an alternative, I don't see it coming anytime soon," Georgieva said.
Georgieva highlighted the major shocks of the past few years - the Covid pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the spike in interest rates after years of loose monetary policy - calling them "a series of unthinkable events."
She explained that the rapid transition from low to high interest rates has exposed vulnerabilities in the financial sector, and that the high exposure of the US banking sector to the crisis has come as a surprise to IMF analysts.
Comment: Check out Pepe Escobar's analysis for a more insightful commentary than the soud bites offered by Georgieva: Escobar: De-dollarization kicks into high gear. He states the dollar share of global reserves is actually at 47% in 2022 (probably from Stephen Jen, head of Eurizon SLJ Capital), which is likely more in line with the massive geopolitical shifts we have seen over the last years.
Reader Comments
The defining moment - the actual trigger leading to the Fall of the Hegemon - was in February 2022, when over $300 billion in Russian foreign reserves were "frozen" by the collective west, and every other country on the planet began fearing for their own dollar stores abroad.That's it in a nutshell. The Neocon hatred of Russia and the Zionist media brainwashing the world's Goyim into also hating Russia, have destroyed all the economies of the Goyische world, and Western civilization as a whole. Khazarian Talmudism has been the most destructive force in the world over the past 1,000 years.
10% loss, that's fantastic!