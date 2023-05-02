Society's Child
Chelsea Clinton comes out in favor of sexually explicit material for school kids
Steve Watson
Summit News
Mon, 01 May 2023 00:00 UTC
Summit News
Mon, 01 May 2023 00:00 UTC
Bill and Hillary Clinton's daughter Chelsea Clinton appears to have taken on a new activism project, defending attempts to force kids as young as Kindergarten age to be exposed to sexually explicit "LGBTQ+" material at school.
Clinton tweeted the following post, claiming that Republicans are trying to "ban" books and that it is harmful to children to remove material with LGBTQ+ "themes"
As we have exhaustively covered, the truth is that no one is calling for the books to be banned, but many are calling for the books that contain pornographic images and even pedophilia themes, as well as unscientific statements about biological gender, to be removed from school libraries.
This material is not age appropriate for children.
Time for Chelsea Clinton to face some facts:
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Chelsea Clinton comes out in favor of sexually explicit material for school kids
- Fireball crossing Western Australian sky on May 2 likely a 10cm meteor, astronomer says
- A massive seaweed bloom has been observed in the Atlantic Ocean
- The economy is a powder keg, boiling over and ready to blow
- Europe pays more for banned Russian oil, resold by India - as EU wages tumble
- The 6,000-year-old settlement found on island of Corsica
- Swarms of earthquakes rock central southern California over 24 hours in northward progression
- Saturn exhibits behavior never seen before in our solar system: 'Hiding in plain view for 40 years'
- Canada - Two missing after floods in Quebec
- Best of the Web: 18 inches of snow wallops Michiganders in May: 'Feels like the never-ending winter'
- US military tracking balloon over Pacific, heading for Mexico
- Big May snowfall in the Alps
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he opposes biological males competing in women's sports
- The World Economic Forum says it will 'accelerate' implementation of globalist agenda 2030
- DEI has gone to the dogs as schools train Fido's vet to be woke
- The British are showing signs of goodwill to China, but they aren't the ones calling the shots
- Another jab to the face of common sense: CDC sticks with Covid vaccine requirement for travelers coming to US - a policy that's had NO effect on transmission rates
- Solo backcountry skier killed by avalanche near Breckenridge, Colorado
- Avalanche kills female skier in Samnaun, Switzerland
- Meteor fireball over Florida and the Carolinas on May 1
- The economy is a powder keg, boiling over and ready to blow
- Europe pays more for banned Russian oil, resold by India - as EU wages tumble
- The World Economic Forum says it will 'accelerate' implementation of globalist agenda 2030
- The British are showing signs of goodwill to China, but they aren't the ones calling the shots
- Why are so many COVID authoritarians suddenly shifting their narratives?
- Antony Blinken and the 'made men' of the Biden administration
- The net widens: US Secretary of State Blinken embroiled in alleged attempt to influence US officials on Burisma
- Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine's military-industrial facilities
- Kamala's affair: Sleeping her way to the top
- Rockefeller Foundation's new focus on climate change signals the next phase of the Great Reset
- How the FDIC and SEC's war on crypto triggered a banking crisis
- All 9 Supreme Court justices issue rare statement after leftist attacks on conservative justices
- CIA veteran reveals why he didn't sign Hunter Biden laptop letter
- Biden CIA chief met with Epstein several times after financier convicted of child sex crime
- The leaked plan to attack Russians in Syria revealed
- Iran retaliates to US seizure of oil vessel with capture of Chevron tanker carrying Kuwaiti crude
- Ukrainian Finance Minister calls for at least 18 billion euros from EU
- The insider outsider
- BBC chief quits amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan
- How the FBI helps Ukrainian intelligence hunt 'disinformation' on social media
- Chelsea Clinton comes out in favor of sexually explicit material for school kids
- US military tracking balloon over Pacific, heading for Mexico
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he opposes biological males competing in women's sports
- DEI has gone to the dogs as schools train Fido's vet to be woke
- Another jab to the face of common sense: CDC sticks with Covid vaccine requirement for travelers coming to US - a policy that's had NO effect on transmission rates
- Joe Biden claims to be the most pro-union president in history - but workers disagree
- 2.3 million attend May Day protests against government in France
- America is committing civilizational suicide, Heather Mac Donald warns in new book
- Texas fugitive accused of killing 5 was illegally in US; deported 5 times
- Videos show huge explosion as Russia hits Ukraine's 'counteroffensive munitions depot'
- Musk warns Bill Maher 'woke mind virus' is existential threat to civilization
- Wearing Woman-Face
- The disturbing rise of satanism in France
- UK Peasants' Revolt: ULEZ 'Blade Runners' want to take down 'EVERY one of Sadiq Khan's low-emission cameras'
- 'Massive attack against freedom of speech': Elon Musk condemns Ireland's Orwellian hate speech bill
- KISS co-founder Paul Stanley calls normalizing child sex changes a 'sad and dangerous fad'
- Former child actor Matthew Lawrence says he was fired by agency after refusing casting couch advances by Marvel director
- Third major American bank collapses, regulators will soon take company over
- Groups pushing vaccine passports, mandates, were quietly funded by Pfizer
- Nashville cops: Christian school shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto to be released after review for public
- The 6,000-year-old settlement found on island of Corsica
- Egyptian child mummies reveal high prevalence of anemia
- The Ukraine Crisis in context: Brzezinski's grand chessboard in the 21st Century
- Ancient DNA upends European prehistory: Genes reveal striking diversity within similar ice age cultures
- 'Deep and diversified history of humans on Tibetan Plateau' revealed by genomic study
- Frequent fires struck Antarctica during the age of dinosaurs, 75 million years ago
- Modern-day Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish people have Pictish ancestry
- Roman military camps in desert found by archaeologists using Google Earth
- Norse colonists imported timber from North America to Greenland
- 1800-year-old ritual mask uncovered in Osaka Prefecture
- Fossilized soot provides insight into history of Nerja cave, occupied by humans for 41,000 years
- Astral Magic: The occult religion of modern cosmology
- Two mass extinctions occurred alongside massive volcanic eruptions 260 million years ago, new research reveals
- Ex-Russian counterspy chief reveals how Hitler tried to assassinate Stalin
- How the English once planned to seize the Russian North
- Scientists solve mystery of how the Mayan calendar works
- Long-distance voyaging among Pacific Islands during the last millennium revealed in analysis of stone artifacts
- Leaked files: Britain's secret propaganda ops in Yemen
- Archaeologists studying an enigmatic stone structure in the Saudi Arabian desert have turned up evidence of a Neolithic cultic belief
- Secrets of 9,000 year old female shaman burial in Germany revealed
- Saturn exhibits behavior never seen before in our solar system: 'Hiding in plain view for 40 years'
- Seconds before you die activity in the brain and heart increases, new research reveals
- Astronomers solve the 60-year mystery of quasars - the most powerful objects in the Universe
- Clouds carry drug-resistant bacteria across distances: Study
- A blinking fish reveals clues as to how our ancestors evolved from water to land
- Has China just finalised the world's first hyperloop destinations?
- UAE fly-by produces first up-close images of Mars's little-known moon Deimos
- Asteroid Phaeton's comet-like tail is not made of dust, solar observatories reveal
- Grambank shows the diversity of the world's languages
- Photosynthesis doesn't work exactly like we thought it did, accidental discovery reveals
- 19,000 previously unknown undersea volcanoes revealed by satellite data
- Boeing engineers break world record for paper airplane design: Unit flew nearly 290 ft
- SpaceX's first Starship orbital launch attempt ends in dramatic "unexpected rapid disassembly"
- Don't blame the cows: New study finds methane isn't warming the Earth
- NASA's enigmatic green lasers spotted by Japanese astronomer
- James Webb telescope keeps finding galaxies that shouldn't exist
- Flat Earther spends $20,000 on DIY experiment that accidentally proved the planet is round
- Mercury's magnificent comet-like tail caught on camera
- Warm liquid spewing from Oregon seafloor comes from Cascadia fault, could offer clues to earthquake hazards
- African bird's intricate feather design inspires new ways to store water
- A massive seaweed bloom has been observed in the Atlantic Ocean
- Swarms of earthquakes rock central southern California over 24 hours in northward progression
- Canada - Two missing after floods in Quebec
- Best of the Web: 18 inches of snow wallops Michiganders in May: 'Feels like the never-ending winter'
- Big May snowfall in the Alps
- Solo backcountry skier killed by avalanche near Breckenridge, Colorado
- Avalanche kills female skier in Samnaun, Switzerland
- Four killed as heavy rains, flood trigger dam collapse in Yemen
- Five die in torrential rains, floods in Balochistan, Pakistan
- 70-year-old hiker fought off mountain lion in Utah
- Lightning strike kills 4 children picking mangoes in Jharkhand, India
- Woman mauled to death by stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh, India
- Waterspout forms offshore Sunny Isles Beach moving north into Hallandale Beach area, Florida
- Watch the moment a sinkhole swallows a Tesla Model Y in Taiwan
- Surprise "Spring Snow" in Reykjavík, Iceland
- Grapefruit-sized hail bombards Texas as icy baseballs pelt Florida
- 32 villagers injured after wolf attack in Madhya Pradesh, India
- 2 strong earthquakes of magnitude 6 and 6.6 hit the Pacific Ocean south of Fiji
- Chesapeake Bay area sinking, area becoming more vulnerable to flooding from storm surges
- Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah broke 800 inches of total season snowfall for the first time in its history
- Fireball crossing Western Australian sky on May 2 likely a 10cm meteor, astronomer says
- Meteor fireball over Florida and the Carolinas on May 1
- Meteor fireball spotted in Mexico skies on April 28
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (April 23)
- Suspected meteor fireball behind loud boom heard in Central Indiana on April 21, officials say
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on April 20
- Flash of flight seen above Kyiv likely meteorite, not Russian attack or NASA satellite
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on April 19
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Port St. Lucie, Florida on April 7
- Meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (April 17)
- Meteor fireball over northwest Europe on April 18
- Meteor fireball over northwest Europe on April 17
- Meteor fireball over UK on April 17
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Israel, residents report hearing sonic boom on April 15
- NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on April 11
- Meteor fireball over UK on April 10
- Meteor fireball over Spain on April 5
- Meteor fireball over France, UK and nearby countries on April 3
- Meteorite fall in Toledo, Spain (April 2)
- Meat is crucial for human health, scientists warn
- Mysterious outbreak of brain infections in Nevada kids, doctors believe it's linked to lockdowns
- The TGA grants approval for full registration to Moderna's Covid vaccine
- This largely unknown psychological phenomenon may be driving men to become trans, experts say
- Face masks may raise risk of stillbirths, testicular dysfunction and cognitive decline due to build-up of carbon dioxide, study warns
- Vaccine injuries have become the dominant theme of German reporting on the mRNA jabs
- Covid vaccines must be suspended and a full inquiry launched into how they were approved, say experts
- Best of the Web: Hunger Profiteers, Granny Killers and Skin-Deep Morality
- The $5 Covid-19 treatment that could have helped save thousands of lives
- 45 times as many deaths after COVID shots in just 2 years compared with all flu vaccine-related deaths since 1990, data show
- Biden to spend $5 billion on new Coronavirus vaccine initiative supported by Gates, Fauci and Republican lawmakers
- Study shows 4.2 percent of Pfizer COVID vaccine batches made up most adverse events, raising serious concerns
- How could they call the vax 'safe' with doubled pregnancy loss rates, raised fetal abnormality rates and concentration of lipid nanoparticles in ovaries?
- Parkinson's researchers discover disease biomarker in key breakthrough
- First human death from H3N8 bird flu recorded in China, WHO claims
- The mRNA platform: What it is, what it means
- Switzerland stops recommending COVID-19 vaccination
- Were masks in hospitals a waste of time? Hated NHS policy made 'no difference' to Covid infection rates, study finds
- Rotten meat may have been a staple of the original Paleo diet
- WHO reveals 'staggering' infertility statistics
- Don't live in your head
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Knee-deep in the Weird: Science, the Paranormal, and Popular Belief
- State Covid propaganda destroyed public's ability to consent to vaccines - Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy
- Mind, matter and the danger of subjectivism
- A Unifying Theory of Evil
- Scientific American: Social bullying is the best motivator for green behaviour
- A new theory of embodied consciousness - Consciousness begins with feeling, not thinking
- A researcher studied the most common last words of suicidal men
- Inside the 'Gateway Process,' the CIA's quest to decode consciousness and unlock time travel
- Best of the Web: Forbidden Science
- Welcome to the age of average
- Obstacles to gratitude and its life-changing power
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Infamous Oregon bigfoot footage stabilized using AI
- Texas cattle that died mysteriously had their tongues removed
- Pentagon official published paper suggesting UFO sightings could be probes from an alien mothership
- Pentagon says US military drone spotted UFO over Middle East
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Unemployed guy's basement selfie video crushes Fox News in primetime ratings
- Fox News fires the only reason people watch Fox News
- Biden warning: Raise debt ceiling or we might default on our obligations to Ukraine
- Bud Light smooths things over with new ad featuring drag queen waving American flag
- Parents just relieved teen who came home drunk wasn't drinking Bud Light
- Drunk Irishmen say they understood Biden's Dublin speech perfectly
- Democrats throw biggest-ever fundraiser for Trump campaign
- People with functional taste buds continue decades-long boycott of Bud Light
- Sick of same old crime and violence, Chicago tries electing a Democrat this time
- Ultimate marketing: Beverage pretending to be beer runs ad featuring man pretending to be woman
- Zelensky disappointed to learn Orlando Bloom not actually a fearsome elf warrior
- Kanye West changes his mind about Jewish people
- Parrot's big mouth gets Indian men life sentences
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
Quote of the Day
The power of accurate observation is frequently called cynicism by those who don't have it.
- George Bernard Shaw
Recent Comments
Typical Jew. All she knows how to do is whine, whine, whine. What does she care anyway? It's no skin off Israel's nose.
I understand that some gay men enjoy having their anuses licked by other gay men. How does it feel, British people, to be pleasuring the ancient,...
And ? So much for NASA letting the cat out of the bag 🤫 It's not only Earth's magnetic field's, atmosphere, its also Earth's oceans and seas that...
Even if the retards turn off the sanctions, it will only get worse.
Had to go to the major hospital in our area for some tests yesterday... that is the only place I've been to in the last year that's still playing...