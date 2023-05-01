In late July 2022, Rockefeller Foundation (RF) president, Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, released a public letter detailing the organization's plan to increase their resources and attention to addressing climate change. Shah noted that the RF had a hand in shaping "the American and global responses to the pandemic's crises" as they funded projects like the CommonPass, helping promote the concept of vaccine passports.
Established in 1913, the foundation used the Rockefeller family wealth to ostensibly promote "public health" by funding mass vaccination campaigns and the founding of public health authorities around the world. To continue their mission today, Shah says the RF must "directly confront climate change".
"Climate change poses a singular threat to humanity," Shah wrote. "We have decided The Rockefeller Foundation will take specific actions to transform how humanity farms and eats, powers its communities and homes, prevents and protects against disease, and lives and works. That is how we will make opportunity universal and sustainable."
Shah says the foundation has taken steps in this direction already, including helping women get "green jobs", investing in "regenerative agriculture", and committing to divest its $6 billion endowment from fossil fuels. Shah said the foundation has "divested most of our endowment from the sector".
The foundation also partnered with the Ikea Foundation and the Bezos Earth Fund to accelerate the transition to so-called "renewable energy". The groups claim to have raised more than $10 billion in additional funds.
The announcement of a reallocation of resources did not include much in the way of details or solid plans. However, Shah did write that the foundation's goal is to "develop an integrated vision and plan for the years 2025 to 2030" that will be shared with RF Trustees within a year. No updates have been shared since the letter was published.
In the letter Shah acknowledged that John D. Rockefeller, founder of Standard Oil and the Rockefeller Foundation, acquired his wealth through the oil industry, which the RF now claims to oppose. "There is some irony here. Our namesake, John D. Rockefeller, founded Standard Oil and made his fortune by fueling a growing United States with carbon," Shah wrote. However, he says the RF is focused on what he calls "scientific philanthropy", or, using the latest science and technology to "improve the well-being of each and every person, opening up opportunity for all".
"Obviously, an institution like the Rockefeller Foundation has an even higher level of responsibility because we're an even bigger beneficiary of that process," he told the Associated Press at the time. The Rockefeller Foundation funds part of The Associated Press' coverage of climate change.
Before we dive further into that history of the Rockefeller Foundation, and why we should remain skeptical of their claims of saving humanity through philanthropy, let's take a closer look at the Rockefeller Foundation President, Dr. Rajiv Shah.
An Agent of Globalization
USAID is ostensibly an "independent agency of the United States federal government" that handles "civilian foreign aid". USAID is one of the largest official aid agencies in the world and accounts for more than half of all U.S. foreign assistance. However, USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) have been accused of being a tool for conducting activities favorable to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) under the guise of providing foreign aid. The NED was created as a non-profit corporation via funding from the USAID. Both organizations have been involved in funding "activist" movements in countries which do not align with U.S. policy.
Critics have long compared USAID and NED funding Nicaraguan groups in the 1980s and 90s to the efforts of the CIA to overthrow governments throughout Latin America in the 1950s and 60s.
Shah also served at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, where he is credited with creating the International Financing Facility for Immunization which helped reshape the global vaccine industry and raised more than $5 billion for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).
I have reported extensively on the role the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and GAVI play in managing international health measures, particularly in advancing the ever-growing list of required vaccinations for developing nations.
Shah is also a member of the Trilateral Commission, sits on the Board of Directors of the Atlantic Council, and is a member of the Council of Foreign Relations.
The CFR is a long-time player in geopolitics whose members include former U.S. Presidents and federal officials. Researcher G. Edward Griffin has been one of the few working the last few decades to expose the influence of the CFR on U.S. foreign policy. During one of his many presentations Griffin outlines the true role of the CFR beyond the surface level explanation that they are merely a think tank:
For the last 100 years, the CFR membership roster has featured a rotating cast of members of the Rockefeller family, including John "Jay" Rockefeller IV, Nicholas Rockefeller, Steven C. Rockefeller, Susan Cohn Rockefeller, Valerie Rockefeller, David Rockefeller Jr., and David Rockefeller Sr., who co-founded the Trilateral Commission."It was spawned by a secret society which still exists today, that it is a front for a round table group originally embodied in JP Morgan and company but now the Rockefeller consortium and that its primary goal is no longer the expansion of the British Empire but global collectivism with control in private hands administered in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world,"
The Trilateral Commission is likely less known to today's readers who are more familiar with groups like the World Economic Forum and the Bilderberg group, but they are equally important in understanding the players on the chessboard.
Patrick Wood, longtime researcher of Technocracy and founder of Technocracy.news, recently reported that the Trilateral Commission's 50th anniversary marked the culmination of its self-proclaimed "New International Economic Order". On March 12, the Trilateral Commission held its plenary meeting in New Delhi, India to discuss issues relating to globalization. Wood reported that one of the Commission members stated,
"This year, 2023, is Year One of this new global order."As Wood notes, the Trilateral Commission was co-founded by Zbigniew Brzezinski, former National Security Advisor and ally to many presidents in his lifetime. Brzezinski was also the author of Between Two Ages: America's Role in the Technetronic Era, which sought to revive the Technocratic movement of the 1930's.
Finally, Shah's membership with The Atlantic Council should also raise alarm bells. The Atlantic Council has become more familiar to Americans in light of recent revelations from the Twitter Files. However, The Atlantic Council has been making moves behind the scenes in recent years. In May 2018, the organization partnered with Facebook to fight "fake news". Only 6 months later the infamous Purge of 2018 removed more than 500 accounts of independent media and researchers from Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
Dr. Shah also spoke at the World Economic Forum's 2022 gathering in Davos, Switzerland and is listed as an "Agenda Contributor" to the WEF. During an interview with CNBC in Davos he was asked what he makes of the fact that nations around the world are "sitting on" vaccines because "there are no takers". Shah responded by saying:
Shah said the Rockefeller Foundation is investing in vaccine access in countries around the world with the goal of reaching 90% of the "high risk groups" within a country. Shah also said he believes "there needs to be some sort of international agreement about how the world responds to pandemics" which must include "a much better real-time surveillance system"."A big part of why the vaccines are not being demanded right now is there's tremendous misinformation about the vaccines, their effectiveness, their safety, and so a lot of people who need them don't want them because they've been told something that's false, and we need to invest in that problem in order to turn it around and change the course of the pandemic."
Shah's presence at the Davos gathering should not come as a surprise since the Rockefeller Foundation is partnered with the WEF in pushing the Great Reset agenda. During the COVID-19 panic the Rockefeller Foundation funded the CommonPass as a method for verifying ones vaccination status. The so-called "vaccine passports" were always a gateway to the digital identity future that is promoted by the WEF and the Technocrats.
The Rockefeller Foundation's Faux Environmental Movement
Whether the Rockefeller Foundation uses its resources to shift us towards a Technocratic State under the guise of a pandemic or climate change, it matters not. The end result is the same - loss of individual liberties and choice in a constantly surveilled world complete with social credit scores which track your carbon use and dole out rewards or punishments based on your behaviors. All for the good of the planet, we are told.
This is why it's important to question the fundamental claims being made by the Rockefeller Foundation and their current president. In fact, the Rockefeller Foundation has a history of using environmental issues as a smokescreen for spreading poison and harming the population.
The current mainstream food paradigm - with its toxic, violent, and monopolized business model - was born out of "The Green Revolution" of the 1950's and 60's. As part of this apparent revolution, Mexican President Manuel Ávila Camacho invited the Rockefeller Foundation into the country to help study and modernize Mexico's farming. In 1943, Norman Borlaug, a plant geneticist, and his team of researchers traveled to Mexico and jumpstarted the so-called Green Revolution. Borlaug was funded by the Rockefeller Foundation and the Ford Foundation, with both organizations having an interest in establishing international farming standards which benefitted their bank accounts.
While the Green Revolution is often touted as a success due to increases in crop yields and an apparent drop in infant mortality, there is also a growing body of evidence indicating that the abundant use of pesticides has caused a rise in adverse health effects, including cancer. Most infamously, the world's most widely used herbicide, glyphosate - a product of Agri-giant Monsanto, now owned by Bayer - has been linked to a number of cases of cancer and resulted in multiple billion dollar settlements against the company.
The same corporations and financiers behind Big Oil and Big Pharma were the same driving forces behind the Green Revolution. The Rockefeller Standard Oil network and their partners in the fertilizer industry, specifically DuPont, Dow Chemical, and Hercules Powder, benefitted handsomely from the apparent revolution in farming. However, when a struggling "third world" nation could not afford the new technologies needed to participate in the programs, the Rockefeller controlled Chase Manhattan Bank partnered with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to offer loans, which in turn granted the banks ownership over resources and financial assets should the nations fail to settle the debt.
Another outcome of the Green Revolution is the so-called Gene Revolution, which popularized the use of genetically modified organisms, GMOs, or genetically engineered foods. Once again, the cast of characters involved in the Gene Revolution are identical to the Green Revolution - the Big Pharma cartel and Big Oil. The Rockefeller and Nazi connected IG Farben have subsidiaries Bayer CropScience and BASF PlantScience working with Dow AgroScience, DuPont Biotechnology, and the infamous Monsanto. All of these corporations benefit from the funding of the Rockefeller Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and similar organizations.
This is the legacy of the Rockefeller Foundation - dangerous pesticides, GMO food, mono cropping, and disrupting of small farms.
The Rockefeller Foundation also claimed the COVID-19 panic presented the moment to "transform the U.S. food system." The Rockefeller document, titled Reset the Table: Meeting the Moment to Transform the U.S. Food System, outlines how the Rockefeller Foundation can once again use its money and influence to shape the direction of a major industry, this time, the food supply itself.
Ironically, the Reset the Table document also notes that the Rockefeller Foundation "played a role in seeding and scaling" The Green Revolution, while also noting that the Rockefeller Green Revolution left a legacy of "overemphasis of staple grains at the expense of more nutrient-rich foods", and a "reliance on chemical fertilizers that deplete the soil, and overuse of water." With no hint of shame, the Rockefeller's and their ilk are presenting themselves as the solution to problems they previously contributed to or outright created.
Using the same flowery language and trendy buzzwords which allowed them to infiltrate and capture the education system, the Oil industry, and the medical field, they have managed to gain control over the large institutions which farm the world's animals and crops in violent, destructive, and costly ways. This dangerous monopolistic cartel has captured many national and international regulatory bodies designed to protect the public and the food supply.
Are we really supposed to trust that the Rockefeller Foundation is now a force for good?
Does the Fight Against Climate Change Mask a Eugenics Agenda?
One final thought relates to the fact that the Rockefeller Foundation also has an extensive history of funding the Eugenics movement. There is ample evidence and documentation of the Rockefeller family promoting "population control" under the guise of abortion, sterilization, and other methods.
Due to this history of funding these movements there remains a great deal of skepticism regarding the true motivations of the foundation.
In September 2021, the Rockefeller Foundation released a statement stating they were "currently reckoning with our own history in relation to eugenics". The foundation said this would involve "uncovering the facts" and dealing with "uncomfortable truths". Dr. Shah claimed an "investigation is underway" to learn the full extent of the foundations support of eugenics.
"The Foundation is confronting the hateful legacies of the past — in laws, structures, and systems — that have suppressed opportunity for so many and are helping our grantees and the people they serve to overcome them," Shah wrote.
In an upcoming investigation I will uncover connections between the Eugenics philosophy which previously guided the Rockefeller Foundation and other philanthropists, and the movement to fight climate change.