Ranchi, April 30: In Sahibganj, four children were killed by lightning.Ayesha Khatoon, 14, Nazrul Islam, 7, Zahid Alam, 6, and Tauqeer Alam, 10, were among those who died.There was a loud thunderclap, and the thunder fell on the same tree where the children were standing to pick mangoes.This thunderclap killed four children on the spot.