"This blood symbolizes the blood of children and those citizens who were killed by NATO. I hope that the people will support us and the NATO people will understand that they have no place in our peaceful and blessed country. We are ready to do everything so that this bloc does not exist. We will fight for peace. And NATO should go to the dustbin of history," he said.

⠀"The status of neutrality is spelled out in the constitution, and it must be observed," the deputy stressed.

Member of the Moldovan Parliament Alexander Nesterovsky tore apart a NATO flag printed on cardboard at a rally against the violation of the republic's neutrality.The parliamentarian doused the second similar flag with red paint.According to Nesterovsky, the rally was held as a sign of disagreement with the opening of the test site near Chisinau and the involvement of Moldova in the war.The protesters came out with posters "NATO is an aggressor and expansionist. Our world is not subject to discord", "For the peaceful resolution of conflicts.In early April, Alexander Nesterovsky and his colleague Irina Lozovan announced their withdrawal from the Party of Socialists (PSRM) and the parliamentary Bloc of Communists and Socialists. They joined the "Movement for the People" platform created by the opposition Shor party.