Sudanese militants seize US-funded bioLab in Khartoum containing dangerous samples of measles, cholera, other pathogens
Jim Hoft
Gateway Pundit
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 09:26 UTC
Dr. Fauci was behind funding of several international biolabs as NIAID Director from 1984 to 2022.
Sudan's National Public Health Laboratory - whose recent seizure by militants has prompted warnings of causing a "huge biological risk" - received financial and personnel support from U.S. government bodies including the Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Anthony Fauci's National Institutes of Health agency, War Room can reveal.
The stunning revelation follows Nima Saeed Abid, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Sudan, admitting the situation was "extremely dangerous" because "we have polio isolates in the lab, we have measles isolates in the lab, we have cholera isolates in the lab."
U.S. federal funding has directly supported research conducted by researchers from the high-risk laboratory into cholera. "There is a huge biological risk associated with the occupation of the central public health lab in Khartoum by one of the fighting parties," he added.
The lab, which is based in the country's capital Khartoum, is a recipient of support from a variety U.S. government agencies including the Department of Defense (DOD), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), and United States Agency for International Development (USAID). During Dr. Fauci's tenure as a National Institutes of Health (NIH) agency leader, he also allocated funds to support research involving scientists from the controversial laboratory.
