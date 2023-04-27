© unknown

The World Health Organization warned of the potential of a "high risk" event after Sudanese militants seized control of dangerous bio lab in Khartoum as fighting continues in the capital city.Dr. Fauci was behind funding of several international biolabs as NIAID Director from 1984 to 2022.- whose recent seizure by militants has prompted warnings of causing a "huge biological risk" -War Room can reveal.The stunning revelation followsadmitting the situation was "extremely dangerous" because "we have polio isolates in the lab, we have measles isolates in the lab, we have cholera isolates in the lab."U.S. federal funding has directly supported research conducted by researchers from the high-risk laboratory into cholera. "There is a huge biological risk associated with the occupation of the central public health lab in Khartoum by one of the fighting parties," he added.The lab, which is based in the country's capital Khartoum, isDuring Dr. Fauci's tenure as a National Institutes of Health (NIH) agency leader, he also allocated funds to support research involving scientists from the controversial laboratory.