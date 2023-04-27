An attack by an elephant claimed lives of two women at Badakantakula village in the Bantala area of Angul district on Monday. The deceased were identified as Muli Pradhan and Gouri Roul of the village.According to reports, the two women had gone to a nearby mango orchard to collect the fruits in the morning. While they were picking up mangoes, the elephant attacked them. The animal trampled Muli, killing her on the spot.Gouri sustained critical injuries and was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, where she die during treatment.A pall of gloom descended on the village after the tragic incident.Notably, around 10 persons have lost their lives in incidents of elephant attack in the Bantala area in the last four months.Citizens' Action Forum president Rabindra Prasad Pattanaik said, "Rapid industrialisation and mining activities in Angul and Dhenkanal districts have adversely impacted the region's forest cover, elephant corridors and water sources leading to erratic movements of elephants and subsequent human-elephants conflict.