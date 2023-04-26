April records in Spain are beginning to fall. As temperatures rise into the 30s Celsius and heat across southern Iberia continues to intensify, local records are being passed. AEMET, the Spanish Met., Madrid's April record is 30.1C and forecast to see 31 even 32 by Friday. Jerez Airport in the south looks to have exceeded its monthly record too. They are toppling and there are more days of heat to come.Of course, southern Spain can get much hotter. In the summer months, temperatures pass 40C with records in the mid 40s Celsius, yet this is early for such heat.A plume of hot, dry air will continue to feed over southern Spain from northern Africa. With high pressure nearby there are clear skies, light winds and plenty of sunshine. This process just continues through Thursday and probably Friday with a shift at the weekend. Saharan dust will accompany the heat, you can already see the suspended sand on the NASA WorldVIew image.Malaga Airport already beat its April record on the 10th of this month, reaching 33.7C. The previous record was from 33.1C from last April. This latest pulse of heat started on Sunday 23rd and looks to peak on either Thursday 27th or Friday 28th. There is stable air under the high pressure, strong sunshine, a hot dry air mass from the south, from Africa. Each day is seeing an increase in the maximum temperatures as the heat builds in a situation more like summer. It will also be hot by night, adding to the situation.Although locals will be used to much higher temperatures than this, it will be an unseasonal shock of tourists who would hope to visit in more comfortable conditions. The start of the day will be comfortable but there is a sharp increase in the heat through the morning It also adds to ongoing problems for agriculture and the infrastructure. There are water shortages and a high risk of wildfires already.