On March 24th, Alta Ski Area broke its all-time season snowfall record of 748″ set in the winter of 1981-82. It took less than a week to surpass 800″.

Today, after getting 7″ of new snow in the last 24 hours, the legendary Utah ski area has surpassed 900″ of total season snowfall for the first time in its history.

Wow.

Alta is currently sitting at 901″ with a 195″ base.

Despite being the resort with the most snow in North America, if not the world, Alta closed on Sunday, April 23rd. However, the resort will continue to measure snow through the end of April.