In shocking incidents, two kids have been mauled to death in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and Moradabad districts.As per reports, in Aligarh,The incident took place under Quarsi police station limits, reported IANS.The infant's father, Pawan Kumar, a daily wager, told IANS: "My two sisters were getting married and we had stepped out to attend the function. The baby was asleep unattended. In our absence, a dog took away our child and mauled her to death. When I returned, I could not find my daughter. When I looked for her, I saw the stray tearing into her in a nearby plot."SHO Arvind Rathi said: "The family cremated the body without informing us. A police team later inspected the spot, and higher officials have been informed about the incident."The boy, Savendra Kumar, had gone out with his sister to serve tea to his father when they were surrounded by the strays.The local SP MLA met the aggrieved family and said he would raise the matter in the state Assembly.According to Parliament data till Nov 2022, about 16 million incidents of dog biting took place between 2019 and 2022.