An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude hit the Kermadec Islands region near New Zealand on Monday, stated the United States Geological Survey (USGS).The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). USGS initially reported the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later downgraded it to 7.1.The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre stated that the tsunami threat which occurred from the earthquake that jolted the Kermadec Islands region has now passed.As per the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake's longitude was -178.02 and its latitude was -29.95.The National Centre for Seismology tweeted that New Zealand's Kermadec Islands were rocked by an earthquake of 7.2 magnitude on Monday."Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Lat: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand," tweeted National Center for Seismology.So far, no casualties have been reported due to the earthquake.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre stated that the earthquake did not pose any threat to Hawaii and the wider Pacific. The chances of a localised tsunami died down without any reported impact.The country's National Emergency Management Agency gave standard instructions to people to remain at a distance from coastal areas to ensure their safety.On March 16, the Kermadec Islands region was hit by another earthquake of 7.1 magnitude which prompted tsunami warnings.However, hours after the tsunami warning was issued by the US Geological Survey for the Kermadec Islands, the New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency had clarified, "There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the earthquake in the Southern Kermadec Islands."On March 4, Kermadec Islands was again rocked by an earthquake of 6.9 magnitude and the depth of the quake was reported to be 152 km (94 miles), said USGS.Conflicting reports of the earthquake's magnitude had emerged with the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reporting the magnitude at 6.6 with a depth of 183 km. However, this time around no tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake.The Kermadec Islands have remained uninhabited, apart from Raoul Island where scientists keep visiting for carrying out meteorological observations or weed control work.New Zealand always remains prone to earthquakes as it shares its boundary with two major tectonic plates of the world - the Australian Plate and the Pacific Plate.The country is also located on the edge of a zone of intense seismic activity which is known as the Ring of Fire. Thousands of earthquakes rock New Zealand every year.