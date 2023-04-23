We are like people under [a] sentence of death, waiting for the date to be set. We sense that something is about to happen. We know that things cannot go on as they are. History has reached an impasse. We are now on a collision course. Something is about to give. - Reverend Billy GrahamA few years ago, I wrote a report on NEO entitled "Vladimir Putin's Third Way: As Seen Through the Nooscope." The piece covered Mr. Putin's "Third Way" of governance, and a stunning invention by his now chief of staff Anton Vaino. The invention, the Nooscope was reportedly a device capable of measuring the noosphere, or the highest stage of biospheric development, that of humankind's rational activities. And through the measurement of humanity's activities, along with the use of advanced artificial intelligence (AI), the Russian leadership seemed to be seeking a new order not simply of which countries have a say so, but a system that could elevate humanity to its next logical level.
At first, the western academic and journalistic communities exhibited acute curiosity mixed with tongue in cheek skepticism such as is always leveled at Russian ideas. Then, of course, a maze of misinterpretations and distractive propaganda campaigns buried Putin's ideas, and the probability that our collective conscious and energy can be measured for good. Sure, Google, Amazon, and a hundred other entities powered by Big and Minute data operate such measurements for profit, day in and day out. But those pesky Russians using advanced thinking and algorithms to fix humanity's woes! This kind of idea had to be branded ridiculous propaganda. But is it?
Let's remember that it was Plato who predicted that Noocracy was humanity's future political system. The philosopher also claimed that Democracy ("the authority of the crowd") and other forms of governance would eventually be replaced by a system such as that Vladimir Putin has suggested. So-called "Russia experts" scoff at the noosphere as a part of Russian Cosmism. However, a Rand Corporation report in 2020 acknowledge the developing noosphere, and made recommendations for the United States to considered adapting U.S. grand strategy to the information age — noopolitik, which favors the use of "soft power" — as a successor to realpolitik, with its emphasis on "hard power." So, the bastardization of Mr. Putin's "Third Way" concepts by the likes of the Brookings Institute and authors Clifford G. Gaddy and Barry W. Ickes (2009),
The theories of Pierre Teilhard de Chardin and Édouard Le Roy, who were the practical co-founders of the noosphere, in the early 1900s dealt with a noosphere wrapping Earth as a progression of the teleological character of evolution. Or, for lack of a better description, a result of an overarching "goal-directed evolution."
Another report I completed that was never published deals with what I believe Putin has been working on. His "Third Way" and nooscope experiments having been put on hold by a new Cold War these days, is for purpose, I believe. There are those in the west who would welcome a new and more successful way of governance. And, there are those who are terrified that the Nooscope/Noosphere project will put an end to their engine of power. The latter group are certainly not attempting to halt the development of the noosphere, but they are trying to ensure it is the west that harnesses it for their purposes. This is one reason you see the western tech giants "all in" to try and censor the opposing side. Anyone who disagrees with the liberal order now, is an enemy of "the state." As evidence, consider, that NASA and Cisco are currently collaborating on something called the Planetary Skin Insitute, a cousin or competitor to the Nooscope.
Putin's "Third Way," what an intriguing and potentially game changing thing! After having written about Russia's emergence for a decade now, I continually recall what a speech V.V. Putin wrote an editorial for a German newspaper concerning his much-maligned Lisbon to Vladivostok proposed unified market. The quote below is from Putin's editorial:
We propose the creation of a harmonious economic community stretching from Lisbon to Vladivostok. In the future, we could even consider a free trade zone or even more advanced forms of economic integration. The result would be a unified continental market with a capacity worth trillions of euros.This was 2010, and the notion scared the hell out of everybody at the World Economic Forum, including the janitor. It was at about this time that the hierarchy decided that Putin and Russia as the boy from Leningrad envisioned it, must go. And here we are, witnessing a proxy war with one purpose, to tear a deep crevice in between Europe and Asia. The situation is a bit like the space race back in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Washington and the old gang in London cannot have the Russians controlling this evolved human potential. If anyone is going to take advantage of this noosphere, it's going to be the same elites who dumbed our schoolchildren down to iPhone troglodytes.
Read the chapter Getting Back on Track Through Noopolitik, in the Rand report. It's not a recommendation for the planet, but one for the deep state that currently has a former US president on trial to keep him out of office. You see, the liberal order is already manipulating the noosphere through owned media, academia, and government. To these people the sphere of human consciousness hugging our globe needs to be seeded with the "right" ideas. They seek to transform us, to evolve earth into the same slave planet it's always been, only more efficient. It's evil. A modern version of the worst parts of the Bible. The Matrix movie or 1984, take your pick.
We have to stop them. Or, wait until Jesus comes back.