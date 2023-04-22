Earth Changes
Indonesia: Magnitude-6.1 offshore earthquake occurs in Banda Sea, April 22
Crisis24.garda.com
Sat, 22 Apr 2023 10:56 UTC
A magnitude-6.1 offshore earthquake occurred in the Banda Sea around 17:23 April 22. The epicenter was about 320 km (70 miles) east of Katobu, South East Sulawesi Province. The tremor occurred at a depth of about 44 km (27 miles), and light shaking was probably felt throughout the Banda Sea, far eastern parts of South East Sulawesi Province and far western parts of Maluku Province.
There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake, and significant damage is unlikely. It could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas. Aftershocks are likely over the coming days; one magnitude-5.5 aftershock has occurred. The event has not prompted any tsunami advisories.
Quote of the Day
Should I be asked whether I would propose the West, such as it is today, as a model to my country, I would frankly have to answer negatively. No, I could not recommend your society as an ideal for the transformation of ours. Through deep suffering, people in our own country have now achieved a spiritual development of such intensity that the Western system in its present state of spiritual exhaustion does not look attractive.
Recent Comments
The sequel has arrived, the much anticipated The Day after Tomorrow 🥶 Want the good or bad news first 🤔 Good news is there isn't any good news,...
Another tangential link. A month or 2 ago azigzagidiot linked to Lookoutfa Charlie regarding subliminals in popular music, like Heavy Metal. He is...
🤔 Waterspout making landfall hey. Midst I did post only the other day to say that tornadoes will being to come straight out of HELL and last...
This area has had a constant stream of earthquakes of relatively high magnitudes, its a complicated junction with many plates jostling for...
I’ve watched the speech he.gave ([Link] thanks Demore). It touches on some huge issues facing the US but the biggest seems to be institutional and...
Whilst such earthquakes might make the headlines, it's not those that are of greater interest, for there's new activities emerging that demand attention, such as a micro-swarm South East of Malta and earthquakes hitting deep into central Australia, North West of Lake Eyre.