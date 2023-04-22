Event

A magnitude-6.1 offshore earthquake occurred in the Banda Sea around 17:23 April 22. The epicenter was about 320 km (70 miles) east of Katobu, South East Sulawesi Province. The tremor occurred at a depth of about 44 km (27 miles), and light shaking was probably felt throughout the Banda Sea, far eastern parts of South East Sulawesi Province and far western parts of Maluku Province.There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake, and significant damage is unlikely. It could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas. Aftershocks are likely over the coming days; one magnitude-5.5 aftershock has occurred. The event has not prompted any tsunami advisories.