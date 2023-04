"We have listened to and heard from our customers that fundamental change is needed to provide bill relief. When we were putting together the reform proposal, front and center in our mind were customers who live paycheck to paycheck, who struggle to pay for essentials such as energy, housing and food."

"We understand that our customers are dealing with rising costs of all kinds and are working to keep customers' bills as manageable as possible. SCE believes an income-based fixed charge will provide benefits to millions of customers, particularly those most in need of energy bill relief. It will also make it easier for more Californians to afford clean energy technologies."

"California, while a leader in driving the affordable and equitable transition to a clean reliable energy system, experiences grid disruptions from extreme events from climate change, including heat waves, wildfires, and drought, combined with other factors, such as supply chain disruptions."

Three electric utility companies in California proposed a fixed-rate billing plan under which high-income households would pay more than low-income households. According to the Los Angeles Times, the law requires "a fixed monthly charge based on household income" and recently introduced a proposal intended to reduce fees for most households by imposing higher costs on wealthier families, a plan which the California Public Utilities Commission must approve by the middle of next year. SDG&E CEO Caroline Winn said in a statement California households with income less than $28,000 per year would pay a $15 fixed fee on their monthly electric bills in SCE and PG&E areas, while those in SDG&E areas would pay $24 per month. Families with annual incomes between $28,000 and $69,000 would pay $20 per month in SCE areas, $34 per month in SDG&E areas, and $30 per month in PG&E areas. Those with income between $69,000 and $180,000 would meanwhile pay $51 per month in SCE and PG&E areas and $73 per month in SDG&E areas. The most severe monthly fees would occur for households with annual income above $180,000, which would pay $85 per month in SCE areas, $92 per month in PG&E areas, and $128 per month in SDG&E areas, according to details of the plan published by local news outlets. SCE CEO Steven Powell said in another statement