With last night's snowfall of 10 inches, the previously held record of 707 inches of snowfall for the 2016-2017 season has been broken as Palisades Tahoe is now sitting at 710 inches of snow, which is 178% of its average season snowfall of 400 inches.
"Palisades Tahoe has been fortunate to receive an incredible amount of snowfall this season, covering our mountain in deep snow. Skiers and snowboarders have had an unforgettable time on both the groomed trails and the untouched snow pockets. We are immensely grateful for the iconic conditions and natural beauty that Mother Nature has gifted us with this season at Palisades Tahoe."
- Dee Byrne
🥇22/23, 710" SO FAR
🥈16/17, 707"
🥉10/11, 678"
18/19, 652"
15/16, 518"
05/06, 505"
09/10, 424"
04/05, 407"
For more information, please visit the blog.