A famous Flat Earther spent a staggering $20,000 on a DIY experiment that accidentally proved the planet is round.Bob Knodel was in the middle of filming for a Netflix documentary titled Behind the Curve when he realised his pricy mistake.Seeking to disprove the mass of research led by NASA experts, he explained the particulars of the DIY experiment using a laser gyroscope.Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mr Knodel has since opened up about the experiment and what it means for flat Earthers across the globe.'What we found is, when we turned on that gyroscope we found that we were picking up a drift. A 15 degree per hour drift,' he said.'Now, obviously we were taken aback by that,' before admitting the results were 'kind of a problem'.The failed experiment has since gone viral on Reddit, with people noticing that even after the experiment, Mr Knodel kept using 'mental gymnastics' to claim his conspiracy theory was still correct.One person wrote: 'I've seen that clip many times but have yet to see his explanation as to how that happened.'