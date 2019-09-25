© Getty



He refuses to believe proof from NASA and Elon Musk, accusing them of being in the "little clique"Boxing legend Carl Froch says the Earth is flat and has accused NASA of making fake photos to keep the world's population thinking it's round.The ex-super middleweight champion bruiser says the entire planet has been sold a lie.And he refuses to believe proof from the US space agency NASA or space entrepreneur Elon Musk because they are in the "little clique" hiding the truth.Carl, 42, said: "The Earth is flat, 100%. There's no proof of the Earth's curvature and this fake space agency Nasa use CGI images and every one is different. I'm looking at them thinking, 'Hang on a minute, they're like cartoons.'"When someone like Richard Branson goes up there and starts doing chartered flights... and you can look back on Earth and see the Earth's curvature, I'll believe the Earth is a globe."Carl, who quit the ring in 2015, also thinks the moon landing in July 1969 by Neil Armstrong was faked.