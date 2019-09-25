Society's Child
Flat mind: Boxing champ Carl Froch says Earth is flat and 'whole planet has been sold lie'
Daily Star
Mon, 23 Sep 2019 22:25 UTC
Boxing legend Carl Froch says the Earth is flat and has accused NASA of making fake photos to keep the world's population thinking it's round.
The ex-super middleweight champion bruiser says the entire planet has been sold a lie.
And he refuses to believe proof from the US space agency NASA or space entrepreneur Elon Musk because they are in the "little clique" hiding the truth.
"When someone like Richard Branson goes up there and starts doing chartered flights... and you can look back on Earth and see the Earth's curvature, I'll believe the Earth is a globe."
Carl, who quit the ring in 2015, also thinks the moon landing in July 1969 by Neil Armstrong was faked.
Reader Comments
Not one single "flat earther" believes the image portrayed in the @Getty image
for years, they have ben proving evidence to show the Earth is flat. How about the other folks?
Shalom
Quote of the Day
"Outraged by the president's strong stand against the steel industry, [media tycoon] Henry Luce invoked the fate of Julius Caesar in a harsh editorial in Fortune, warning JFK that he should 'beware the Ides of March'."
~ From 'The Devil's Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America's Secret Government'
Recent Comments
I think he was a professional hitman and I think the FBI knows that, and it is just as likely that he was suicided because if he realized that he...
I would like to see the day when the people who are saying the Earth is flat, can be proven wrong, with evidence. for years, they have ben proving...
Roll out the propaganda ... what is the relevance of the adapted CGI fake Earth "flattened" out in their fake solar system Not one single "flat...
I think all "flat earthers" just wants a free flight to space.. LOL
I didn't read every comment so I'm not sure if this was said. This is easy to understand. In any system, psychopaths will always work their way to...
Comment: Though boxing legend Carl Froch has likely sustained many injurious blows to the head, there are many others who have no such excuse for such a ridiculous idea: