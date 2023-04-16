biden macron China newsreal
Never mind all the signs of US economic woes and collapsing Western hegemony, Joe Biden took his 'artistic' son on a 5-day trip to Ireland, where the natives gave them a better reception than they would receive anywhere in the US.

Meanwhile, Macron is received with full state honors in China, Pentagon leaks reveal (among other things) a growing rift between the US and Israel, Middle East peace moves are freaking out Washington, and another string of industrial 'accidents' hits the US.

Join Joe & Niall as they assess recent tectonic shifts in the changing world order!


Running Time: 01:44:16

Download: MP3 — 71.6 MB


This podcast will soon also be available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee and VK. Show Notes