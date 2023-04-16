The cold, snowy weather has led skiers and boarders in the mountains at present to compare mid-April to mid-Spring.About 80% of ski areas in the Alps have already ended their 22-23 seasons however and more will close from Monday.But much of the snowfall has been on high slopes, with rain in valleys anyway, although some ski areas above about 1300m have seen periods of snowfall right down to resort level.The biggest accumulations though have been reported on glaciers that are open into may and beyond. Ski areas in Austria benefitted from a front from the northeast of the continent being rapidly followed by a front from the northwest.Solden, which has had Austria's deepest snow all winter, reported 70cm (28") and now has a base of 3.3 metres (11 feet) on its twin glaciers. Lech is pictured top, Hinterux below.In Switzerland Andermatt and Engelberg, both open into May, have had over half a metre (20") up high.In Italy the Monterosa area has had 40cm (16") and a similar total was reported by les 2 Alpes in France.The snow is still falling on high slopes but showers are getting lighter with more sunny spells and temperatures gradually climbing.