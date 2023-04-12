dog attack
An 11-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Maharajganj district. The incident took place at Shastri Nagar Intermediate College ground, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Adersh, had left his home around 11 am on Monday to go to a market. His family members started looking for him after he did not return.

The minor's body bearing bite marks was recovered late at night, the police said. His face and right arm were bitten off, the police said, adding that the boy appeared to have put up a fight.

Inspector, Kotwali, Ravi Rai said the boy was mentally unwell and a pack of dogs attacked and killed him. Further action was being taken after taking possession of the body, he added.