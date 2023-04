© HarperCollins



And then there were none (books, that is).Last week The Telegraph reported that Agatha Christie's novels are being sanitized for re-release. HarperCollins, their publisher, is removing references to physique, race and ethnicity in new editions of Miss Marple and selected Poirot novels. Christie joins Roald Dahl and Ian Fleming on the list of dead literary icons whose works have met similar fates in recent weeks. Shakespeare, Dr. Seuss and Mark Twain have been curbed in other ways. If it seems like small potatoes, you may be missing the big picture.These rewrites are not censorship, at least not in the legal sense. Governments don't need to order it. Publishers are choosing to sanitize their literary icons on their own.Why would they want to change them? After all, Christie is the bestselling novelist of all time. Which is precisely why her books are ideal for such treatment. Literature, along with other popular arts like music and movies, is called "culture" for a reason. It expresses narratives that tell societies who they are.I didn't realize it at the time, but in high school the best thing I did for my education was skip French class to read Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451. In Bradbury's dystopia, firemen don't put out fires, but make them to burn books. "Our civilization is flinging itself to pieces," Bradbury prophetically wrote. "Stand back from the centrifuge."Jane Jacobs was right, too. Jacobs was a polymath thinker and writer known especially for her influence on urban planning. In her final book, Dark Age Ahead, written almost 20 years ago, Jacobs reluctantly concluded that western nations, and North America in particular, were in danger of rushing headlong into a cultural dead end.Conservatives and capitalists, the few who are remaining, better get used to this word: hegemony. Hegemony is what leftists have long accused conservatives of imposing on their societies. The cultural hegemony of capitalism, argued Italian neo-Marxist Antonio Gramsci, among others, features a ruling class that maintains power through social institutions rather than with overt force. In other words, capitalists don't need to enforce capitalism when it's the accepted way of doing things.Literary revisionism is no accident. Civilization is not merely drifting away from its moorings, although no doubt that is happening, too.Perhaps every age thinks it is pivotal. The First World War was tagged as the War to End All Wars, and then we had another one. But at least in each of those wars we knew who the enemy was.If we are willing to acknowledge it, the road we are travelling is no mystery. As Christie's Hercule Poirot said,But you can't make people see. "They have to come round in their own time," Bradbury wrote in Fahrenheit 451, "wondering what happened and why the world blew up around them."Just wait until Fahrenheit 451 is sanitized, too. The irony will be no deterrence.Bruce Pardy is the executive director of Rights Probe and professor of law at Queen's University.