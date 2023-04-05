In the latest development, a group of dogs attacked 2 people in Jalandhar city. The case has been reported from Jalandhar City's Bhairon market. Reportedly, 2 scooty riding people were passing through a street late at night during which they were attacked by around 5-6 dogs.The CCTV of the same has gone viral.The video shows 2 people riding on a scooty and suddenly a dog started barking at them. So that the dog does not attack them, they stopped the vehicle and waited for dogs to calm down. Instead of running away, the dogs became aggressive and attacked the person sitting behind.