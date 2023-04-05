nnnnnnnnn
In the latest development, a group of dogs attacked 2 people in Jalandhar city. The case has been reported from Jalandhar City's Bhairon market. Reportedly, 2 scooty riding people were passing through a street late at night during which they were attacked by around 5-6 dogs.

The dogs tried to harm him due to which the victim's jacket got torn off. Post this, the dogs also tried to bite him but the other person took a stone and acted to hit them after which they ran away. The CCTV of the same has gone viral.

The video shows 2 people riding on a scooty and suddenly a dog started barking at them. So that the dog does not attack them, they stopped the vehicle and waited for dogs to calm down. Instead of running away, the dogs became aggressive and attacked the person sitting behind.