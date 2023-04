© Michael Swensen/Getty Images

"Symptoms resolved for most team members later the same afternoon, and everyone resumed work on survey data collection within 24 hours. Impacted team members have not reported ongoing health effects."

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials investigating potential health concerns in a small Ohio town impacted by a toxic train derailment became ill during their study, a CDC official confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.weeks after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in early February andBelsie González, CDC senior public affairs specialist, told the DCNF. The CDC members' symptoms are consistent with health complaints reported by residents and first responders.The CDC's, a branch that specializes in health impacts after toxic chemical exposure, sent a 15 person team to East Palestine to conduct a door-to-door survey about resident and pet symptoms, according to CNN. The members worked 18-hour days in teams of two or three in areas near two creeks polluted by the chemicals, but the official cause of their reported symptoms is not confirmed.The affected team members reported the symptoms to the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) on-site safety officer and were advised to return to their hotel located 30-miles from the derailment, CNN reported. The members worked from the hotel on March 7 and CDC officials told CNN that team members normally rotated out of the area after they completed their work.The investigators' symptoms were not reported to the public since they improved shortly after leaving the area and personal illnesses are not normally disclosed, CNN reported.David Michaels, a George Washington University School of Public Health professor, told CNN.Michaels ran the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from 2009 to 2017.The EPA has conducted 623 indoor screenings and detected no sign of vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride, according to a March 29 update sent to the Daily Caller News Foundation.Likewise, the EPA reported thatin Ohio and Pennsylvania and preliminary reports showThe Ohio EPA says that according to its website.East Palestine residents mostly reported experiencingaccording to the results of an Ohio Department of Health survey released in March.The CDC did not immediately respond to the DCNF's request for comment. Michaels declined to comment.