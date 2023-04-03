trump indictment nashville shooting newsreal
Turns out Trump wasn't wrong when he said, two weeks ago, "they're coming after me..." But the regime can't seriously believe that he will go to prison over a payment he made to a (literal) whore 7 years ago, can they?!

Also on this NewsReal, Joe & Niall look back on a week that included:

A mass shooting at a school in Nashville by a crazed 'transgender' woman; the filing of bi-partisan legislation (the 'Restrict Act') that would block Americans from accessing information from 'unapproved sources' (upon pain of 20 years' imprisonment); notable developments in the ongoing 'de-dollarization' of international trade; the US piling pressure on Pakistan to 'terminate' its democratically-elected leader Imran Khan; the US VP's 'charm offensive' tour of African states; what looks like another US State Department color revolution (in Israel of all places!); and a daunting report on the falling average age of life expectancy in the US.

It's ugly stuff, but that's what happens at the End of Empire...


Running Time: 01:46:43

Download: MP3 — 73.3 MB


Show Notes