In yet another tragic incident that took place at Bardowa Luit Chapari in Majuli, five livestock died due to lightning strikes while several others were injured.According to the sources, the incident occurred around 4 pm on Sunday, when the sky was ominous and there was overcast. The livestock were grazing in an open field when the lightning struck them. The intensity of the lightning was that it killed five animals on the spot.The locals rushed to the spot upon hearing the commotion and immediately informed the local authorities. The injured animals were immediately taken to the veterinary hospital for treatment, where they are currently being treated by the doctor.The incident has left the owners of the livestock devastated as they have lost their source of livelihood. Many of them were dependent on the livestock for their daily needs.Speaking to the media, one of the locals said, "It was a horrifying experience. The lightning was so intense that it severely injured many of them on spot. We tried to save as many animals as we could, but it was too late for some of them."The local authorities have also expressed their condolences and have assured the locals that they will provide all necessary assistance to the affected families. They have also urged the people to be cautious during thunderstorms and take necessary precautions to avoid any such incidents in the future.On Sunday, heavy rainfall and the storm caused extensive damage in Jonai, a town located in the Dhemaji district of Assam.One of the prominent trees on the Bagari stretch of National Highway 515, situated in Jonai, was uprooted due to the storm, causing the road to be blocked.The road is a crucial transportation link for the locals and the damage may result in the highway being closed for some time. The authorities have been informed about the situation and are working to clear the road as soon as possible.