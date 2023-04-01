Alta Ski Area snow report.

On March 24th, Alta Ski Area broke its all-time season snowfall record of 748″ set in the winter of 1981-82.

Today, after getting 19″ of new snow overnight, the legendary Utah ski area has surpassed 800″ of total season snowfall for the first time in its history.

Wow.

Alta is currently sitting at 801″ with a 226″ base.