Recently released results of a survey on free speech shows that conservative students enrolled throughout the University of Wisconsin System are not comfortable voicing their opinions in the classroom for fear of social retribution.The results of the "Views on Freedom of Speech" survey, taken last year, were released in February. They highlighted a general hesitancy by conservative students to voice their opinions in a classroom setting.UW Madison College Republicans Chairwoman Ali Beneker said the survey's findings were no surprise to conservatives on campus."This survey confirms what we students have known since stepping on campus: the UW System and its faculty curate a culture in which conservative students are pressured to conform to the majority," Beneker told The College Fix in a March email interview.UW system President Jay Rothman said he was not surprised by the results of the survey."We are a divided country - politically, socially, economically, and culturally," he said through a spokesperson to The College Fix. "And these divisions are reflected in the opinions expressed by our students as well as in their understanding of First Amendment issues.""Our students have lived this experience before they step onto our campuses - in high schools and workplaces, on social media, and with family and friends."The survey was funded by the GOP-backed Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation.Students were also asked a number of demographic identifying questions through the survey, which were used to sort respondents by political affiliation, sexual identity, and UW system campus location. Their answers were then accumulated by demographic and given a percentage indicating the number of students who responded a certain way.Additionally, the survey highlighted other troubling details about political discourse on a UW campus.In a response to the survey, UW Madison News wrote that the results confirm their "long-standing commitment to free speech, civil dialogue and belonging.""The survey affirms that a substantial majority of students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and across the UW System largely believe that their instructors encourage diverse viewpoints in the classroom," the university reported "Helping students engage with diverse viewpoints and find ways to take part in civil dialogue even when they disagree has been an ongoing focus and priority for UW-Madison," it continued.UW Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said in the article that students at the school should be challenged to think differently throughout the course of their education.The article also referenced a 2021 UW-Madison political climate survey as proof that the campus was working toward a more discussion-inclusive campus."The results of the System survey in many respects amplify the findings of the campus survey — together they demonstrate that classrooms continue to be places where students can engage in meaningful discussion and talk across differences. They also add to growing data from college campuses nationally," the article stated.The College Fix's analysis of the campus survey results, however, found no improvements in political climate since 2016, despite investing millions toward this cause.The UW system survey's findings are consistent with Pew Research that found people of varying political identities find interaction difficult and that political discourse is becoming more polarized.