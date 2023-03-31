This is the shocking moment steel plant workers had to flee a 200-foot tornado. Onlookers were forced to clear a path as the tornado, filmed in Bhilai Steel Plant, in Chhattisgarh, India, headed towards them.One man had to stop filming as it edged closer - while others audibly panicked. Chhattisgarh had been experiencing temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius - which is thought to have brought the small tornado on. Luckily, it died down quickly and no-one was injured.Scientist HP Chandra, of Raipur Meteorological Department - who filmed the video - believes the tornado was still "powerful" enough to pull "a car" towards it. The incident is reported to have happened on March 29, 2023.