European Union countries' energy ministers gave final approval on Tuesday to a law ending sales of new CO2-emitting cars in the EU in 2035, after Germany won an exemption for cars running on e-fuels.The European Commission has pledged, however, to propose additional rules allowing sales of new combustion engine cars that only run on e-fuels to continue after 2035, after Germany demanded this exemption from the ban.