© Nina Zotina; RIA Novosti



African countries are beginning to recognize their own national interests and are breaking away from the Western-dominated world order, Oleg Ozerov, the head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum has claimed in an exclusive interview to RT.Meanwhile, Ozerov pointed out that many African people are "aware of the role Russia has played in liberating them from colonial bondage," which is whyOzerov noted that while Russia uses the same diplomatic tools to negotiate with Africa as the West, what sets it apart is that Moscow has no hidden agendas in its dealings.Russia, however, is instead offering its extensive expertise in nuclear power to help the continent establish a reliable source of clean energy and further develop its industry, Ozerov said.The diplomat also touched upon the issue of hunger in Africa, stating that Russia has a large amount of agricultural and fertilizer products that it is willing to offer to the continent, but noted that such exports are currently blocked by the West's "illegal" sanctions.