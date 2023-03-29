© Ben Birchall/Getty Images/PA Images



The American establishment still buys into the "dangerous delusion" of a preventative nuclear first strike, Russia's security chief has said...US politicians are "held captive by their own propaganda" and still believe thatthehas said.That Cold War-era strategy, however, is nothing but a "dangerous" and "short-sighted" delusion nowadays, Patrushev said in an interview with the newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta published on Monday.dates back to the early days of the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the US. Its proponents believe that achieving a certain advantage in nuclear warheads and means of delivery would allow a preemptive strike on an adversary without suffering an equally destructive retaliation. The concept was among the primary reasons behind the Cold War-era arms race, with both sides fearing a first strike at various points.Nowadays, however, Russia possesses state-of-the-art weapons that Patrushev warned are capable of defeating any opponent, should the country's existence be threatened.the security official stated.