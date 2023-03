© Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has released the body-worn camera footage of the heroic officers who took down 28-year-old transgender shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale , a former Covenant School student who went by the trans name "Aiden."In the six-minute video posted to YouTube, two points-of-view are compiled, showing the perspectives of Officer Rex Engelbert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran, the officers credited with fatally shooting Hale "Move! Move!" Collazo commands the other officers. He then shoots Hale, whose hands were still gripping the firearms. "Get your hand away from the gun!" an officer orders Hale. "Suspect down! Suspect down!" Collaza repeatedly shouts, disarming Hale.Three children were killed in the private Christian school shooting in addition to three faculty members: Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, and Hallie Scruggs, all age 9; Mike Hill, age 61, Cynthia Peak, age 61, and head of school Katherine Koonce, age 60.