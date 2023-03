© Nossi College of Art



Nashville police revealed that the 28-year-old who shot and killed six people at the Covenant School, including three children, identified as transgender and had a detailed manifesto to attack the Christian academy. Officials said Audrey Hale , a former student, entered the school Monday morning by shooting through a door on the side of the building."We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we're going over that pertain to this day," Nashville Metropolitan police chief John Drake said about the discovery.Asked whether Hale's identity could be a factor in the motive, Drake said authorities "feel that she identifies as trans, but we're still in the initial investigation into all of that and if it actually played a role into this incident."In online profiles Hale had indicated they used he/him pronouns and also went by the name Aiden.It is unclear whether Hale identified as a man or woman at the time of the slayings.Drake also said Hale had been indiscriminate with who she targeted once she had entered the school, by shooting through a locked door.Police said Hale had no police record or record of mental health problems and that they are in contact with the suspect's father and plan to release video about the shooting in the coming days.Police also released pictures of the weapons Hale used, two assault rifles and a handgun.The Covenant School was founded in 2001 as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church and its annual tuition fees range between $7,250 for three-day pre-school and $16,500 for pupils in kindergarten through sixth grade.The school focuses its curriculum on biblical theology, where students take classes about the bible along with standard education courses, with the school motto being "Shepherding Hearts, Empowering Minds, Celebrating Childhood."The school is located in the affluent Green Hills neighborhood just south of Nashville's Bluebird Cafe, a beloved spot for musicians and songwriters.