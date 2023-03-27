Similar incident

At least four family members in Ayami Sub County, Lira District, have been confirmed dead after they were struck by lightning during downpour.Tom Thomas Obur, the Ayami LC3 chairman, said the four were killed by a lightning which struck the grass-thatched hut they were taking shelter in, setting it ablaze at around 6pm on March 25.The deceased have been identified as Jimmy Obong, 32, Jenifer Acio, 26, Brian Opok, 5, Brian Okum, 14, brother of Acio. Obong had visited his sister in-law at Nga-akwia Village in Walela Parish when the incident occurred while Opok was Acio's son and Okum- her brother."When lightning struck the hut there were five people in it but it was only Godrine Opio who managed to escape unhurt and inform the LC1 chairman," the area LC3 chairman told this publication on the phone on Sunday.At the time of the incident, Alex Odongo, the owner of the home, had taken cassava cuttings to his mother in-law in the neighbouring Ogur Sub County, he added.Ms Vicky Angwech, a female youth councillor for Walela Parish, said the four died on their way to Ogur Health Centre IV where they were being rushed for treatment.In early March 2023, lightning killed three family members in Rubanda District.