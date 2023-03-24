Puppet Masters
Appeals court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for federal employees
The Washington Times
Thu, 23 Mar 2023 00:00 UTC
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans rejected arguments that Biden, as the nation's chief executive, has the same authority as the CEO of a private corporation to require that employees be vaccinated.
The ruling from the full appeals court, 16 full-time judges at the time the case was argued, reversed an earlier ruling by a three-judge 5th Circuit panel that had upheld the vaccination requirement. Judge Andrew Oldham, nominated to the court by then-President Donald Trump, wrote the opinion for a 10-member majority.
Opponents of the policy said it was an encroachment on federal workers' lives that neither the Constitution nor federal statutes authorize.
Biden issued an executive order last September requiring vaccinations for all executive branch agency employees, with exceptions for medical and religious reasons. The requirement kicked in the following November, and the White House said in January that 98% of federal workers were vaccinated. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed to the District Court for the Southern District of Texas by then-President Donald Trump, issued a nationwide injunction against the requirement in January.
The case then went to the 5th Circuit.
One panel of three 5th Circuit judges refused to immediately block the law.
But, a 2-1 ruling on the merits of the case by a different panel upheld Biden's position. Judges Carl Stewart and James Dennis, both nominated to the court by President Bill Clinton, were in the majority. Judge Rhesa Barksdale, nominated by President George H.W. Bush, dissented, saying the relief the challengers sought does not fall under the Civil Service Reform Act cited by the administration.
A majority of the full court voted to vacate that ruling and reconsider the case. The 16 active judges heard the case on Sept. 13, joined by Barksdale, who is now a senior judge with lighter duties than the full-time members of the court.
Quote of the Day
Naturally the common people don't want war; neither in Russia, nor in England, nor in America, nor in Germany. That is understood. But after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine policy, and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy, or a fascist dictatorship, or a parliament, or a communist dictatorship. Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is to tell them they are being attacked, and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same in any country.
Recent Comments
Whilst I had never heard of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, good to see he has got some balls, by telling the truth. Not even...
Well I guess that puts an end to this dilemma: [Link]
EVERYTHING THE USA ACCUSES other countries of doing, is a MIRROR IMAGE of EVERYTHING THEY HAVE DONE AND ARE DOING.
How can anyone approve a demented old man?
How soon can that comet get here?
Comment: The justice system is not swift. In the meantime, Biden gains ground on mandates demanding obedience.