"You won't help us investigate this."Senator Rand Paul grilled Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday, accusing the State Department of engaging in a lack of transparency when it comes to providing documents related to the ongoing probe of the origins of COVID."There's a difference between can and may," Paul continued, addingBlinken responded "My understanding is that our teams have been working to find an accommodation," adding he hopes to "find a way forward that answers your concerns so that you get the information that you're looking for."The Senator continued, "We spend all of this time lambasting authoritarians for lack of transparency, we have these silly networks on TV that are aligned with the Democrat Party saying democracy is under attack. Well, do you think transparency has something to do with democracy? You're refusing to give records on research, money that went for research."Blinken tried to squirm out of the grilling by saying he doesn't have the expertise to comment, prompting Paul to respond"We can't just accept your spin on it because people — there may be self-interested the people who funded the program. We're just asking to look at the data. But so far it has been no. We've had a few phone calls, but we don't want your spin on it. We want to look at the documents ourselves," Paul emphasised.