Joe Biden signed on Monday a new law that could shed light on the links between the coronavirus pandemic and a Wuhan lab in China from which it stemmed.The move requires all U.S. intelligence related to that link and the origins of COVID-19 to be declassified within 90 days of the law's enactment.The bill passed unanimously in the House and the Senate before being passed along to the White House. Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley originally sponsored the bill.Biden's signature now instructs Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to declassify any information the U.S. intelligence community has collected related to the origins of the COVID-19 virus in the next three months.The Wall Street Journal reported last month the Energy Department assessed - albeit with low confidence - that the pandemic likely arose from the alleged Chinese laboratory leak. The president claims that he believes in Congress' goal of making available as much information as possible about where and how the coronavirus pandemic originated.Lawmakers are engaged in a highly politicized debate over the origins of coronavirus, which plunged the world into a three-year pandemic since the first cases were reported in Wuhan in late 2019.It comes as Republicans - and even some Democrats - have pushed Biden to be tougher on rising threats from China.DNI Haines must create a report from the declassified information and submit it to Congress.