House lawmakers made it clear Friday that it's time for the Biden administration to come clean on what it knows about COVID-19's origin.Republicans and Democrats voted unanimously — 419-0 —That release would be required 90 days after the bill is signed into law.The vote followed new assessments from the Department of Energy and the FBI that a lab leak in China was the most likely source of the pandemic that killed millions of people around the world. After those assessments were revealed, the Senate unanimously passed the GOP bill last week, and the House followed with its own unanimous vote a little more than a week later.On the House floor, Republicans made it clear they believe the information that's still classified points to the Wuhan lab as the source of COVID.House Permanent Select Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, said:said he believes Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, knew it came from the Wuhan lab and tried to cover it up:the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said his view of the classified information he's seen is thatand noted that intelligence community agencies are still split on the question.But Himes said he still believes it's best to declassify all the information held by the government so that people can make up their own minds. He said this step is particularly important given how reluctant China has been to assist the U.S. in its investigation.Himes said:Passage of the bill by both the House and Senate sends the bill to President Biden, whose signature on the bill is now irrelevant —The White House, as of Friday morning, had not released a statement on the bill, a sign Biden was likely to sign it.