"Beijing has shared more data and research findings than any other country and contributed the most on origins-tracing. Tracing the origins of the virus is a matter of science. This study should be and can only be conducted jointly by scientists around the world."

"The US government has only hampered those efforts by politicizing, weaponizing and instrumentalizing the issue. We hope the WHO Secretariat will take a science-based, objective and just position, not let politicization get in the way, and carry out the origins-tracing study in the US, among other countries, and play a positive role in science-based global origins-tracing."

"The US, however, ignored these science-based conclusions and recommendations and kept pressurizing WHO into repeatedly demanding origins-tracing in China. It is quite clear what the US is trying to achieve. While claiming to take origins-tracing seriously, the US has never invited WHO expert groups to the US for joint study, or shared any early data. Instead, it has turned a blind eye to the world's concerns about US bio-military bases at Fort Detrick and around the world."

Washington has ignored concerns over its "bio-military bases" both at home and abroad, Beijing said...China has said,Asked about recent comments by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus - who called on China and other nationso be "transparent in sharing data" regarding the genesis of the health crisis - Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning insisted:Mao told reporters on Monday:Mao's remarks came days afterin comments to Fox News, citing a bureau assessment that has not been made public.recently endorsing the lab-leak theory, though only with "low confidence."The Foreign Ministry spokesperson accused Washington of "spreading myths" without "supporting evidence," saying the allegations have only "poisoned the atmosphere for science-based global origins-tracing."Beijing has repeatedly sounded alarms over military sites including Fort Detrick in Maryland, which houses theClaiming the base engages in "illegal, non-transparent and unsafe practices," Chinese officials have suggestedthough little evidence has emerged to support the charge.