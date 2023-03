© Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP



Patients will now have to travel over 45 miles to the closest hospital with labor and delivery.An Idaho hospital made the decision to axe its labor and delivery department, saying the "political climate" made it too difficult to keep it staffed."Highly respected, talented physicians are leaving. Recruiting replacements will be extraordinarily difficult," Bonner General Health, located in Sandpoint, Idaho, said in a social media post Friday.That reality left Bonner General with little choice but to close their labor and delivery department, the hospital argued, with board president Ford Elsaesser saying they tried everything they could to avoid the outcome.Bonner General also said the decision was made after the hospital struggled to maintain pediatrician coverage , which would have made it "unsafe and unethical to offer routine Labor and Delivery services."The hospital also noted the changing demographics of the local area, pointing out that fewer babies are being born in the hospital every year."The closure of obstetrics will not be an easy transition for our Bonner General Health teams or our community and surrounding area," the hospital said.Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee