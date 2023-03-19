Vice President Kamala Harris unfortunately witnessed her alma mater, Howard University, lose to defending NCAA men's basketball national champion Kansas on Thursday, 96-68.
Howard and Kansas played at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, and when Harris appeared on the video board, she received an icy reception. According to multiple reports, the boos outweighed the cheers from those in attendance.
After the game, the vice president got a chance to give the downtrodden Bison a pep talk in their locker room after their loss.
"You played hard. You played to the very last second. You made all us Bison proud," she said. "You are smart. You are disciplined. You put everything you had into the game. You guys did not stop, and that is so inspiring. So you keep playing with chin up and shoulders back because you showed the world who Bison are.
Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. loses the ball out of bounds in front of Howard guard Bryce Harris in the second half of a first-round men's basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
"So I know you may not be feeling great right now, OK, but know who you are. You are excellence. You are hard work. You are powerful, and you are winners."
Harris' speech, however, did not really resonate with the rest of social media.
Howard was in just its third NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament appearance in program history. It was the second time the team was selected as a No. 16 seed. The Bison were a No. 12 seed in 1981.
Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Douglas Emhoff watch during the second half of a first-round men's basketball game between Howard and Kansas in the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Howard coach Kenneth Blakeney led the team to 22-12 this season, his best record yet as head coach. It was only three years ago when Howard had just four wins.
Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.
Comment: YouTube channel Geeks&Gamers didn't hold back in their assessment:
Harris has zero social awareness, but then that's been apparent since she became a national figure. Why is this walking disaster being propped up as Creepy Joe's successor?