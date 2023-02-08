Puppet Masters
VP Kamala Harris has ducked most media appearances for the last year after 'disastrous' sitdown
New York Post
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 22:33 UTC
In the widely mocked June 2021 interview, Holt pressed Harris to explain why she had yet to visit the US-Mexico frontier three months into her appointment as President Biden's "border czar."
"We've been to the border," Harris insisted. "So this whole thing about the border — we've been to the border."
"You haven't been to the border," Holt responded.
"And I haven't been to Europe," Harris shot back with an awkward laugh to punctuate the apparent attempt at humor. "And I mean, I don't understand the point that you're making. I'm not discounting the importance of the border."
Harris' June 2021 interview with NBC News' Lester Holt sparked a backlash after she struggled to articulate the Biden administration's border security strategy.
The New York Times reported Monday that the backlash to Harris' comments was so fierce that the veep "all but went into a bunker for about a year, avoiding many interviews out of what aides said was a fear of making mistakes and disappointing" President Biden — who reportedly referred to Harris as a "work in progress" early in his presidency.
Soon after the Holt interview, Harris' public standing was further damaged by the first of several reports alleging a toxic work environment at her office, which has seen frequent staff turnover.
In September of last year — 18 months into her tenure as America's border czar — Harris again came under fire after insisting in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press that the southern border was "secure," despite a record number of migrant arrests.
"The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed," Harris told moderator Chuck Todd.
When the NBC host pressed her on the issue, Harris delivered an incoherent response.
"We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration," Harris said. "But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix given the deterioration that happened over the last four years."
Harris made history as the first woman, the first African American and the first Asian American to ever serve as a vice president, but her job performance so far has left many in the Democratic camp grumbling, with one prominent party fundraiser telling the Times, "I can't think of one thing she's done."
Comment: The interview, if you can stand watching Harris in full deflection flight: