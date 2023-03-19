© WION



Iran's ambassador to India Iraj Elahi has announced that the process of Iran's membership in the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) will be completed at the upcoming summit in India as the West Asian country attends the summit as a full member.Elahi stated,and has expressed interest in becoming a full member for several years.Elahi confirmed thatin the summit in India and we are waiting for the summit and the president will participate," he said.Iran's accession to the SCO would likely strengthen the organisation's position in West Asia and give Iran greater influence in the region. India is the chair of the grouping this year and will host the summit on 25th June.imposed by western nations. In a presser, Elahi said that "we have found and always expressed readiness to resume export to India, it's up to India".Elahi noted that India's own national interest should guide its decision on oil imports, adding that the two nations have complementary economies.He said that "Iran is an oil producer and seller, andto overcome any obstacle or sanctions."He emphasised that India is a rising power with a powerful economy, capable of resisting pressure from the west., we believe that India could and hope for benefits for the Indian economy and people, India government will restart importing oil."Highlighting the potential for expanding economic ties between Iran and India, he noted that "the potential of economic ties is not just 1 or 2 billion...whatever we need is available here. It means we can serve our imports from India, food or pharma industry."The ambassador has. "The Indian government has a positive approach about Iran and Chabahar," Elahi said, adding "we believe Chabahar is not just an economic issue. For India, Iran and Chabahar are important. Chabahar is an oceanic port, close to the Indian Ocean and. We should consider Chabahar not just from the viewpoint of the economy but a strategic partnership between Iran and India."