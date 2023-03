© Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



"Intense diplomatic efforts are ongoing at different levels to bring the conflict in Yemen to an end. We are currently witnessing renewed regional diplomatic momentum, as well as a step change in the scope and depth of the discussions."

"The deal would help revive a ceasefire, help start a national dialogue, and form an inclusive national government in Yemen."

UN envoy has visited Tehran and Riyadh after the agreement brokered by China...Diplomatic efforts to broker a peace in Yemen accelerated after Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations last week, thehas reported to the Security Council. After returning from Tehran and Riyadh, he said:the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing anonymous US and Saudi officials.and the Iranian mission at the UN declined to comment on the claim.The Houthis are Shia Muslims, just like the Iranians, while the Saudis follow the Salafist branch of Sunni Islam.which both Tehran and the government in Sanaa have denied.Last Friday, however, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced they had reached an agreement to re-establish diplomatic relations - which Riyadh severed in 2016 - and work to improve "regional and international peace and security." The deal itself, as well as China's role as the mediator, have been widely interpreted asOn Sunday, the Iranian state news agency IRNA quoted government officials saying:eventually deploying ground troops to fight against the Houthis, who had overthrown a pro-Saudi president. A tentative ceasefire reached last March officially expired in October, but large-scale hostilities have not resumed.The UN estimates the years-long conflict in Yemen has