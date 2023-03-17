mmmmmmmm

Representative Image
Two college students were killed after being struck by lightning at Assam's Abahyapuri town in the Bongaigaon district.

The deceased were identified as Dwipjyoti Roy and Jintu Kumar Rai.

According to reports, the duo was heading to the market when lightning struck them at Rajbari.

Later locals rescued them and rushed them to a government hospital where they were declared brought dead.

nnnnnn
© India Today
Assam: Lightning strike kills two college students in Abhayapuri