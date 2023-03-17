Two members of the same family in Rukungiri district died on the spot on Wednesday after they were struck by lightning.Kigezi region Police spokesman Elly Maate identified the victims as Enoth Tukwasibwe, 30, and his mother, Jolly Baryakabuza, 75, both residents of Keita Village in Nyabitete Parish, Bugangari sub-county.Maate told journalists that the unfortunate incident occurred at their home during a heavy downpour while the old woman was in the kitchen preparing supper and the son was in the main house with his father, who was not affected.Police were alerted by area LC1 chairperson Alex Warugaba, and the scene was visited.Bugangari sub-county chairperson Gastone Byamukama was among the leaders who came to comfort the family. He said this was the second incident of lightning in the area in two weeks after a 26-year-old woman was also struck by lightning.